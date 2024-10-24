A Taylor Swift superfan went above and beyond to secure a place to stay for the singer's upcoming New Orleans tour stop. Rebecca Fox of New Orleans has planned to be completely immersed in the Eras Tour experience by creating her own.

In a conversation with PEOPLE, Fox created a Taylor Swift-inspired conference to host fellow Swifties through her Friendship Bracelet Project site. Fox got inspired to create this event through her longtime fandom of the star.

“I’ve been a super fan of Taylor since the very, very beginning, and when Eras [Tour] was announced, I knew that the one thing I had to do was see it before anybody else did,” Fox tells the outlet.

Fox noted that while it would have been convenient for her to just attend the concert she said curating this experience just felt right.

“I live in New Orleans. I could very easily just not have spent the money, stayed at my house, and driven back and forth to the [Caesars] Superdome,” she continues. “But it was like, no, I want to have an experience. I want to actually be immersed in this. I want to enjoy every moment of it, for the whole three days that she's here. How can I do that? I selfishly plan the events that I would want to go to.”

Fox explained to the outlet that she is charging fans only the value of the hotel room and only requires a $25 deposit which attendees will be returned at the end of the fun-filled weekend. According to her site, the all-access pass includes tickets to all of our Eras convention events at a substantial discount and some bonuses!

“I fought really, really, really hard for every single room and every single person and just so it's entirely clear, I've done this all at cost,” Fox says.

There will be activities running throughout the entire weekend where Swifities can bond with others. She says that there will be Taylor-themed or New Orleans-themed events throughout the Oct. 24 – Oct. 28 weekend.

“Before this, I literally only knew one other Swiftie in New Orleans, and now I have probably 40 really, really dear friends that live here, and I have thousands all over the world,” Fox says.