Taylor Swift is supporting Travis Kelce on and off the field. During a new episode of New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce podcast that was released on Wednesday, Jan. 29, Travis revealed that Swift is a fan of his podcast.

“She listens every week,” Travis revealed as he was talking to “Intern Brandon” and “Jets Jake.”

Brandon told Travis that Swift gave him a warm greeting when they met at Arrowhead Stadium.

“We walked in the door, and — I'll give this away — she said our names immediately,” Brandon shared. “It was like, ‘Oh my God. Brandon, Jake, finally!’ We were floored.”

“She knows how to break the ice. She does. She's a pro at it,” Travis said not surprised by Brandon's kind words about Swift.

Brandon added that she was “very complimentary of the show” which he appreciated.

“She gave us some creative compliments,” Brandon added.

The couple began dating in 2023 and they have been supporting one another in their respective fields. Swift has attended 20 games to support Kelce and the tight end has also supported the singer on her Eras Tour.

“That’s why I wanted to be at the concerts supporting her and being there for her and making sure she feels comfortable and supported in everything she is doing in life,” Travis told Stephen A. Smith.

Smith claimed that he also attended the Eras Tour and that it was one of “the greatest concerts [he] had ever been to” — which the tight end wholeheartedly agreed with.

“It’s off the chain,” the athlete replied.

He later spoke about how his relationship has been a foundation to his success.

“That’s the beauty of being in a very strong relationship is that you get that support to be able to come in and focus on your craft, focus on being the best version of you,” he continued.

While the Chiefs have a huge game ahead of them on Saturday as they fight for a spot in the AFC Championship, Kelce is not worried that his team will pull through.

“I’m as focused as I’ve ever been on my job and being the best player that I could possibly be week in and week out for this team and it’s because I don’t have to worry about things off the field,” he said.

When Will Taylor Swift Support Travis Kelce Next?

Next up for Travis is Super Bowl 59. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Jan. 26 at the AFC Championship game 32-29. Swift has not confirmed whether she will be attending the Super Bowl since this season she has only supported Travis at home games. The Grammy winner has only attended home games this season due to security concerns.

The Philadelphia Eagles won the NFC Championship last weekend against the Washington Commanders 55-23. In 2023, the Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles played the Super Bowl against one another with the Chiefs winning 38-35. If the Chiefs win this Super Bowl they will make history as the first team in the NFL to win the Super Bowl three times in a row.