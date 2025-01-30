Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are ready for their future. The couple began dating in 2023 and have been making moves to combine the next chapter of each other's lives. In this recent update, the pair has decided to look into some real estate in Kansas City.

“When they have time, they want to look at real estate,” the source told Us Weekly. Swift and Kelce are also talking “about exploring buying a home together.”

This is not the first time some moving has been involved in their relationship. Last year, Swift moved to Nashville so that she could be closer to Arrowhead Stadium — it's a 90-minute flight — where Kelce plays for the Kansas City Chiefs.

“New York City is exciting, and Taylor will always consider this home,” a source told Daily Mail earlier this month. “But she is growing, as is their relationship, and she feels that it is time for her to establish roots in the ground for her future. Nashville is the place where she started her career, and this is all coming full circle. They both love the city…It is beautiful, and it offers them the peace and tranquility with the assurance of safety that they both require.”

What Have Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Said About Their Futures?

Swift and Kelce are ready for the next steps in their relationship.

“Taylor and Travis are all in with each other, that is a simple fact everyone can agree with, but as it pertains to where they will live in the foreseeable future, especially together, will be judged by a few factors,” a source told the publication.

“He's not ready to retire, but if the Chiefs win a third consecutive Super Bowl, Travis will be more prone to retire after his current contract that expires in 2027 and ride off into the sunset and look to start a family with Taylor anywhere she wants, which is leaning towards Nashville,” the source said.

While Kelce has not moved for Swift, he has made improvements to his home according to his brother Jason Kelce such as adding extra security due to their high-profile relationship. Kelce's Leawood $6 million home was broken into along with other professional athletes last year.