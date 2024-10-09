The Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has been changed for the better while dating Taylor Swift.

During the latest episode of the New Heights podcast with his brother Jason Kelce, Travis revealed how he has changed. She has helped him discover new cuisines during their relationship.

“You know, I'm starting to open up to the Indian cuisine,” he revealed after Jason asked if he likes curry.

He clarified that he prefers a “light” curry that is not too thick. Kelce is not a fan of it once it has the consistency of “baby food.”

Jason then added, “I know my girl Tay is getting you opened up. She's introducing new foods to you. It's one of teh greatest things that I've been happy about.”

It appears that Kelce is becoming more cultured during his relationship with Swift. Given she spends most of her time on the road, she has probably tried every cuisine imaginable.

Now that Kelce is going country-hopping with her as he did this past summer, he has probably been exposed to new foods. It is a positive sign that she has changed him for the better during the course of their relationship.

The latest New Heights episode came after Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs' latest win over the New Orleans Saints. They moved to 5-0 on the season and are the only undefeated team besides the Minnesota Vikings.

Kelce had one of his best games of the year against the Saints. He caught nine passes for 70 yards. However, he is still yet to catch a touchdown pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are involved in the biggest relationship in pop culture. They have been dating for over a year and are constantly in the public eye.

Speculation began after Kelce gave her a shout-out on his New Heights podcast. After seeing her Eras Tour, he attempted to slide her his number. However, she did not greet her VIP guests after the show.

A couple of months later, Swift attended the Chiefs' Week 3 game against the Chicago Bears, which they won 41-10. This was the first of 13 total games that she attended throughout the season, including their Super Bowl LVIII victory over the San Fransisco 49ers.

So far in the 2024 NFL season, Swift has attended three of the Chiefs games. She was at their first two games against the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals and then their Week 5 game against the Saints.

During the Chiefs' offseason, Kelce attended several of Swift's Eras Tour shows. He was a constant fixture of her European leg of the tour, appearing on stage during the June 23, 2024, show at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

He performed as a background dancer during “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” during the show. This marked his only on-stage appearance on the tour so far.

With her Eras Tour about to start again on October 18, Swift will likely miss most of the Kelce and the Chiefs' upcoming games. The tour will conclude on December 8, just in time for the end of the regular and postseason.