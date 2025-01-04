Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been spending the holidays together ever since they began their romance in 2023 and this year was no different. The pop star and Kansas Chiefs tight end opted for a “lowkey” celebration moving into the new year as they stayed in Kansas City to ring in 2025.

Leading up to New Year's Eve, the couple spent some time in New York, where they were spotted going out on several dates in the Big Apple. However, according to an insider per Page Six, they flew back together to Kansas City on Monday since Kelce had practice on Dec. 30 and Jan. 1. He also had a taping for his podcast, “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce.”

“Taylor and Travis spent New Year’s Eve together in Kansas City and shared a kiss as soon as it hit midnight. It was very romantic,” the source shared.

Last year, the couple went out to party as they rang in 2024 and were seen showing some PDA as they danced the night away.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's Plans For The Future

Conversations surrounding Swift and Kelce's future have been circulating more rapidly as of late. Recently, they have been talking about potentially moving in together as the Grammy winner will be settling into Nashville to be closer to Kelce as he and the Chiefs chase their third consecutive Super Bowl ring this season.

“Taylor and Travis are all in with each other, that is a simple fact everyone can agree with, but as it pertains to where they will live in the foreseeable future, especially together, will be judged by a few factors,” a source told the Daily Mail.

“He's not ready to retire, but if the Chiefs win a third consecutive Super Bowl, Travis will be more prone to retire after his current contract that expires in 2027 and ride off into the sunset and look to start a family with Taylor anywhere she wants, which is leaning towards Nashville,” the source continued.

The insider added that she is trying to be grounded as she builds a future with Kelce in a city that they both enjoy.

“New York City is exciting, and Taylor will always consider this home,” the source said. “But she is growing, as is their relationship, and she feels that it is time for her to establish roots in the ground for her future. Nashville is the place where she started her career, and this is all coming full circle. They both love the city…It is beautiful, and it offers them the peace and tranquility with the assurance of safety that they both require.”