The brother of Taylor Swift, Austin Swift, saved a fan dressed as Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce at a recent Eras Tour show.

A video has surfaced of a Swift fan dressed as the tight end and trying to approach the VIP tent. The costume is complete with an official helmet. They are presumably trying to meet Kelce, who was in attendance at the Eras Tour show.

The security tried to escort the fan out of the stadium before someone warned them to take it down a notch due to Swift's family being there. Taylor Swift's brother Austin approached the security and had words for them.

“Let's not put hands on people,” he said. “I'm sorry about that. It's a really cool costume.”

He then shared a moment with the Swiftie. While the video does not catch what was said, Austin gives the fan some guitar picks before apologizing for the situation once again.

The moment was a sweet one shared by Swift and the fan. The fan did not get to meet Kelce, but they left with some one-of-a-kind memorabilia from the show.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been dating since September 2023. Their relationship began after Swift attended the Chiefs' Week 3 game against the Chicago Bears, which they won 41-10.

Throughout the rest of the season, Swift attended 12 more games, including Super Bowl LVIII. In turn, Kelce has attended several of Swift's Eras Tour shows.

Taylor Swift and the Eras Tour

The Eras Tour is Swift's biggest venture to date. It is a celebration of her entire career and discography. Throughout each three-hour show, she plays songs from almost all of her albums.

Each night lasts over three hours and consists of over 40 songs in the setlist. Swift also plays a couple of deep cuts during the acoustic mini-set.

The Eras Tour began on March 17, 2023, with a show in Glendale, Arizona. Swift spent the first year of the tour going across North America before visiting Mexico, Argentina, and Brazil to close out the year.

She started 2024 by playing in Japan, Australia, and Singapore before taking a two-month break. Swift then started a European leg of the tour on May 9 in Nanterre, France.

She spent the summer touring Europe and country-hopping between shows. The European leg of the tour concluded with five final shows at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

Currently, Swift is performing the final North American leg of the tour. She first played nine shows in the United States, which culminated with three shows in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Now, she will travel to Canada for nine more shows. The Eras Tour will conclude on December 8 with a show in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The final show will take place at BC Place.