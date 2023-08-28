The Tennessee Titans are hoping to bounce back in the 2023 NFL season, they made a big move by signing wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who should fill the void that was left when AJ Brown was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles ahead of the 2022 season.

Week 1 is approaching, and the Titans are preparing to take on the New Orleans Saints. As roster cuts loom, there will be teams looking to cash in on some value for players that they plan to release. The Titans could use some help at cornerback before the start of their season.

On the Titans' depth chart, they currently have Sean Murphy-Bunting and Kristian Fulton on the roster. Sean Murphy-Bunting is a solid corner who comes over from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, Kristian Fulton is someone who could be better as a depth piece.

After Murphy-Bunting and Fulton, the Titans have Caleb Farley and Roger McCreary. Caleb Farley is on the PUP list, so it is unknown when he will be able to contribute to the team. He is a former first-round pick, but it might not make sense to depend much on him. Roger McCreary is heading into his second year.

However, there is a cornerback who is rumored to be on the trade block. That player is Kaiir Elam of the Buffalo Bills. He is a first-round pick from the 2022 season, so it would be a big shocking to some if he were to be traded before his second season with the Bills even started. However, he is currently not listed as a starter on the Bills' depth chart. Tre'Davious White and Dane Jackson are listed ahead of Kaiir Elam on the depth chart.

The Titans expect to compete for the playoffs and maybe make a run in the 2023 NFL season. Adding Kaiir Elam to the defensive backfield could be a worthwhile trade.

While Elam still has to prove that he can perform at the NFL level, adding a former first-round pick would give the Titans' cornerback room another talented cornerback to work with. Whether it is playing opposite of Sean Murphy-Bunting or playing in the slot, it would strengthen the Titans' defense.

The Titans have some talent on the defensive side, headlined by Jeffery Simmons and Kevin Byard. If the cornerbacks are able to hold up enough, the Titans defense could be in for a strong season.

The AFC South is perceived to be wide open by many. However, most would assume that the Jacksonville Jaguars will take the next step after beating out the Titans for the AFC South title last season. The addition of Calvin Ridley brings a lot of excitement along with Trevor Lawrence's second season under head coach Doug Pederson.

However, the Titans were right there until the end, and they were without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill for five games last season, including the do-or-die game against the Jaguars at the end of the season. The Titans with the addition of Hopkins along with hopefully a healthy Tannehill could surprise some fans this season.

Add in a strong defense, and the Titans could be dangerous. Adding a talent like Elam could help the Titans achieve that.

It will be interesting to see if the Titans are in the market for anyone on the waiver wire as roster cuts approach. If not, sending an offer to the Bills for Elam could be a worthwhile move.