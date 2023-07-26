After starting the Washington Commanders final game of last season, quarterback Sam Howell is poised to enter training camp as the team's QB1. While he has Jacoby Brissett and high expectations in his way, Howell is ready to prove why the Commanders are so committed to him.

After taking him in the fifth round of last year's draft, Washington decided to give Howell a real opportunity in Week 18. He ended up leading the Commanders to victory while throwing for 169 yards, a touchdown and interception. Entering year two, Howell is ready to prove that his win was no fluke and that he is the right man to lead the Commanders to victory, via Eric Edholm of NFL.com.

“I know some people might think I'm crazy, just because of how the draft went and I hardly played at all last year. But for me it doesn't really change anything,” Howell said. “I know the type of player I can be in this league, and I feel like I've worked very hard to put myself in this position to go out there and succeed.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“So I (couldn't) really care less about what other people say,” Howell continued. “It's really about what I hear in the building and what I hear internally.”

Howell's biggest competition to retain Washington's QB1 role will be Brissett. The Commanders brought in the veteran QB after Taylor Heinicke left for the Atlanta Falcons.

But all the hype this offseason has been surrounding Sam Howell. Ron Rivera and company seem inclined to give him a true chance of remaining the starting QB1 heading into Week 1. Howell seems up for the challenge and will do everything in his power to hold off Brissett throughout training camp.