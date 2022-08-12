2 Texans first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season

The 2022 NFL season is the start of a new era for the Houston Texans. In the offseason, the Texans fired head coach David Culley after a 4-13 season and replaced him with Lovie Smith. Houston will be without Deshaun Watson on the roster for the first time since 2016. The three-time Pro Bowler was traded to the Cleveland Browns after sitting out the entire 2021 season amid a trade request and sexual misconduct allegations.

Now, under a new head coach in Smith and quarterback in Davis Mills, Houston should be looking for its new key players for the future. Because of that, some starters might have to prove their value to Smith so they can be part of this new era in Texas.

With all that in mind, here are two current first-stringers for the Houston Texans who might lose their starting roles by Week 1 of the 2022 regular season.

Texans first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs in 2022

2. TE Pharaoh Brown

A member of the Texans for the past two years, Pharaoh Brown has yet to have a breakout year. In 2021, he had 23 catches for 174 yards and no touchdowns. For his career, the tight end only has two scores in 39 games.

But Brown is also a contributor as a blocker. The problem is that he had 10 penalties last season, three of them being for offensive holding. Because of that, even one of his best features was hidden behind his mistakes.

Still, Smith said Brown is their starting tight end, but his job might be in danger with second-stringer Brevin Jordan breathing down his neck.

As a rookie, Jordan only played in nine games but made his impact. He had 20 receptions for 178 yards and three touchdowns. His numbers were very similar to Brown’s stats despite not playing as much. Jordan also surpassed Brown’s career touchdown count in just his first year in the league.

Brown’s starting spot will heavily depend on what type of offense the Texans will run. If the coaching staff prefers to stay on the ground, the veteran has an advantage for his blocking abilities. If they decide to go through the air, Brown will have to significantly improve his numbers, otherwise Jordan will likely get more attention.

1. WR Nico Collins

As a rookie in 2o21, Nico Collins was able to show his potential and earned a starting role in Week 1. However, he ended up missing a month due to a shoulder injury.

When healthy, the Texans’ 2021 third-round pick had 446 yards and one touchdown in 14 games, starting eight of them. He played 59% of the team’s offensive snaps of the season. However, he only had 33 receptions out of his 60 targets.

In 2022 training camp, Mills said that Collins’ talent is off the charts and the team has to find a way to get him the ball. As much as he gets praise from teammates and is listed a starter, his job might not be as secured as it seems.

Houston drafted John Metchie III in the fourth round this year. Although he will sit out due to health issues, selecting a wide receiver could be an indication that the team is looking for other possibilities.

Additionally, the Texans have many players from the wideout department returning for the upcoming season, including WR Brandin Cooks. Chris Moore and Chris Conley have more years in the NFL under their belts comparing to Collins. Phillip Dorsett spent most of the season with the practice squad but is a Super Bowl champion and six-year veteran.

Collins might be the future WR1 for the Texans. If he has early struggles, the coaching staff might look after more experienced short-term solutions. By allowing Collins to develop, even as a second-stringer, Houston could be building its team for the next few years.