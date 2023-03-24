Since heading into the new league year, the Houston Texans have looked to re-tool their roster in a big way. Following a lackluster 2022 campaign that saw the team finish with a 3-13-1 record and earn the second pick in the 2023 NFL draft, this team is clearly looking to turn things around.

With new head coach DeMeco Ryans leading the charge, the team has seemingly found its leader. They are now looking to put together a roster that will give their quarterback, whoever it may be, the best chance to succeed.

Since the Texans rebuild began, they have put together a roster full of talented young players. On offense, the team has potential building blocks in Dameon Pierce, Nico Collins, and John Metchie III, who will likely make his NFL debut in 2023. On offense, the team also locked in star left tackle Laremy Tunsil that will keep him on the field for the foreseeable future. For a unit that will likely have a rookie quarterback taking the field, having a star to protect their blindside could be vital to their success.

On defense, the Texans have assembled a young core with a high upside. With rising stars in Jalen Pitre, Derek Stingley Jr., and Christian Harris, this unit could develop into an elite group.

With money to spend in free agency, the Texans have filled many of the holes on the roster with proven talent. On offense, running back Devin Singletary and wide receiver Robert Woods will step in and help the young playmakers take their game to a new level.

On defense, the Texans have added several established veterans, but none will make a bigger impact than Jimmie Ward. The longtime San Francisco 49ers defensive back will likely serve as the driving force of a secondary full of young playmakers.

Even with the additions that the Texans made on both sides of the ball, there is one that stands above the rest. With the move to sign former Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz, the Texans have gained a potential game-changer on offense.

Here is why Dalton Schultz was the Texans sneakiest pickup in free agency

The Texans have put together a group of pass catchers with potential, but many of them are young. With the move to add Woods, the team added a veteran to the group. Over 142 career games, he has recorded 7,604 receiving yards, 37 touchdowns, and 623 receptions. These numbers are by far the most in the wide receiver room.

When looking at the rest of the team’s depth at wide receiver, 2021 third-round pick Nico Collins will likely be the team’s WR2. Over 24 career games, he has recorded 70 receptions for 927 receiving yards and three touchdowns. If Metchie is able to make an impact, he could also fight for a top spot. But past these three, the team is lacking firepower. This is where Dalton Schultz could make his impact.

Following five seasons with the Cowboys, Schultz opted to test the free-agent market. While he headed into the offseason as arguably the most sought-after tight end on the open market, things did not go to plan. Instead, many tight ends were signed to contracts that resulted in far less money than many expected. In turn, the Texans were able to sign Schultz to a one-year deal worth just $9 million. If all goes to plan, this could prove to be one of the best moves of the offseason.

Over his five NFL seasons, Dalton Schultz has taken the field for a total of 73 games, while earning 51 starts. After two lackluster seasons to start his career, Schultz found his footing in 2020. Through the past three seasons, he has developed into one of the premier tight ends in the NFL.

Since 2020, Schultz has recorded 198 receptions, 2,000 receiving yards, and 17 touchdowns. Over this stretch, he has recorded at least 55 receptions, 570 receiving yards, and four touchdowns in each season.

In 2022, Schultz once again played a key role in the Cowboys offense. While taking the field in 15 games, he recorded 57 receptions for 577 receiving yards and five touchdowns. As the Cowboys made a push in the playoffs, he played some of the best football of his career. Through 2 playoff games, he recorded 12 receptions for 122 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

With Dalton Schultz joining the Texans offense, it will give the quarterback a safety blanket. Schultz has made a career out of consistently getting open, and being able to stretch the field. He can be both a vertical threat through the air and a key blocker on the ground. With a rushing attack headlined by Pierce, Schultz could be called upon often.

For just $9 million, the Texans added one of the best tight ends in the NFL. If he can match the style of the offense, he could be exactly what the team needs.