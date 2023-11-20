The young Houston Texans are building something special courtesy of DeMeco Ryans, CJ Stroud, and unexpected star rookie WR Tank Dell

The Houston Texans are a young team brimming with confidence, and while the lion's share of the credit for the establishment of this mindset and culture will rightfully be given to head coach DeMeco Ryans and rookie quarterback CJ Stroud, one clip courtesy of NFL Films from the Texans win over Arizona proves that their rookie wide receiver Tank Dell deserves a shout out here too.

A look inside the huddle before CJ Stroud’s INCREDIBLE touchdown pass to Tank Dell 🔥 (via @NFLFilms)pic.twitter.com/3Dd7Ke5VGF — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 20, 2023

Now it's not quite Babe Ruth calling his shot in the 1932 World Series, but Tank Dell did let CJ Stroud know he was going deep, and Stroud found him for the touchdown. It's the 6th time Stroud and the undersized 3rd-round pick Dell have hooked up for a touchdown this year.

Before the season began, nobody could've seen this coming so quickly. Even if you believed that in time CJ Stroud was going to be awesome, and even if you thought DeMeco Ryans would make a great head coach, the Texans sitting at 6-4 and in the AFC Playoff picture just wasn't in the cards this year. And Dell, who is only 5'10” and 165 lbs. is playing like his nickname. Amazingly, his whopping 15.7 yards per reception is only the third highest on the Houston Texans roster. Both Noah Brown (1st, 20.9 yards per reception) and Nico Collins (11th, 16.2 yards per reception) combine with Dell to make the Texans of the most dynamic big play offenses in the league this year.

Houston's next game is this Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, who they already beat once this year back in week 3. The Texans went into Duval and put a 37-17 whooping on the Jags, one of the more surprising results of the season then, which makes perfect sense now. If Houston were to sweep the season series with the Jags, it would give them the same record as Jacksonville and secure the tiebreaker in the AFC South.