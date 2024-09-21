The Houston Texans are flying high at 2-0 as they head into their Week 3 contest with the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. However, new Texans tailback Joe Mixon's injury presents a roadblock.

Mixon won't play on Sunday, via NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“#Texans RB Joe Mixon (ankle) has been downgraded to out and won't travel with the team against the #Vikings,” Rapoport reported.

Mixon had a hot start to his Texans tenure with 159 rushing yards and a touchdown on 30 carries against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1. However, the 6-foot-1, 220-pounder had just 50 scrimmage yards on 12 touches before getting hurt against the Chicago Bears the following game.

Will Houston handle the Vikings without him?

The Texans have the talent to beat the Vikings without Joe Mixon

Mixon was injured on a “hip-drop” tackle by Bears linebacker T.J. Edwards, via Pro Football Network.

Edwards wasn't flagged or disciplined by the NFL, despite the tackle being outlawed this season. Mixon took exception to the league's inaction, via social media.

“The NFL and NFLPA made it a rule and an emphasis for a reason,” Mixon said. “Time to put your money where your mouth is.”