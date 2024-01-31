Bobby Slowik is staying put.

Recently, star rookie quarterback CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans shocked the NFL world by making a surprising run all the way to the divisional round of the AFC playoffs, where they finally bowed out to Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Stroud led a revival of a Texans franchise that had been among the league's cellar dwellers during the 2022-23 campaign but is now back and fully relevant in the AFC, presumably for years to come.

The Texans' success this year opened up rampant speculation around the NFL regarding some of their assistant coaches, as is usually the case when teams not expected to do very well suddenly make a deep playoff run. One of those assistant coaches was none other than Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik, who had garnered much interest around the league for various head coaching vacancies. However, it seems that Slowik is staying in Houston for the long haul.

“Source confirmed Texans OC Bobby Slowik is staying in Houston on a new contract (and raise). (Reported 1st by @AlbertBreer ). Takes him out of the running for HC in Washington,” reported Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter.

Slowik was the architect of a Texans offense that raised eyebrows across the league, led by an MVP-caliber performance from Stroud throughout most of his first year in the NFL. The Texans now can prepare to build this offseason with the core pieces of their revamped offense still intact.