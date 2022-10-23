Brandin Cooks is a wanted man on trade market

The Houston Texans have once again proven themselves to be one of the worst teams in the NFL as they embark on a lengthy rebuild. That has made Brandin Cooks a very tantalizing trade candidate, with many teams beginning to call the Texans in hopes they will move the star wide receiver midway through the season.

Cooks has revived his career with the Texans after a tough couple of seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, but he has been caught up by the Texans offensive struggles to open the season. Cooks numbers through five games (24 REC, 235 YDS, 1 TD) aren’t horrible, but it’s clear more is expected from him. With Houston’s offense going nowhere, the Texans may be interested in trading Cooks and getting some draft picks for him in return.

Via Ian Rapoport:

Big-name WRs generating trade interest:

— Texans WR Brandin Cooks has been the target of multiple calls.

— Steelers WR Chase Claypool has been in focus, but is not expected to be dealt, barring a shift.

— Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy has been the center of calls, as DEN sputtered.

Cooks was the subject of trade speculation last season as well, but the Texans ended up holding onto him to be the top option in their offense. But with Davis Mills struggling badly to begin the season, it’s clear Cooks would be better served helping a playoff contender rather than the desolate Texans.

Whether the front office has a change of heart when it comes to trading Cooks this season remains to be seen, but it’s clear if they want to move him, there will be plenty of suitors on the market. If the Texans offense struggles again in Week 7, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Cooks end up getting dealt over the next week or so.