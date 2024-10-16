The Houston Texans improved to 5-1 on Sunday with a big 41-21 win over the New England Patriots, who gave quarterback Drake Maye his first career start. CJ Stroud meanwhile balled out, throwing for three touchdowns.

After the contest, Stroud was seen speaking to Maye and gave him a piece of advice. Via Mike Reiss:

“Much respect to you, bro. Really solid. Learn from your mistakes. Keep going,” CJ Stroud said.

Maye had a respectable performance. He completed 20 of 33 passes for 243 yards. However, the former UNC standout did get picked off twice and sacked four times. There were certainly some positives and negatives from the outing. Stroud saw that firsthand.

As for the Texans signal-caller, he continues to prove why he's one of the best in the game. He was 20 for 31 for 192 yards and threw one interception. On the season, Stroud has completed 68.3% of his throws for 1,577 yards and 10 TDs against four picks. Houston has a special team and Stroud has numerous weapons at his disposal including Stefon Diggs, Tank Dell, and the injured Nico Collins.

The Patriots may be in complete shambles, but Maye did prove that he could be a bright spot for the future. Yes, the careless mistakes were there, but he also showed a lot of promise. Although they need to improve the roster around him, Maye may very well be a building block for the franchise.

CJ Stroud knows that it's not an easy transition from college to the NFL. The fact that he gave words of encouragement to another young QB is a testament to the person he is.

Stroud and the Texans are back at it on Sunday against Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers, who sit at 4-2. We'll see if they can win their fourth game in a row. Kick-off is scheduled for 1 PM ET at Lambeau Field.