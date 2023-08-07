CJ Stroud is set to make his Houston Texans debut. Houston isn't wasting time with the young quarterback, as head coach DeMeco Ryans said Stroud will start the Texans' preseason opener versus the New England Patriots on Thursday, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Although the Texans have high hopes for Stroud, they aren't prepared to simply hand him the starting job as QB. Houston wants Stroud to fight to earn the gig. Still, given that he was the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft, it would be surprising to see Stroud on the bench in Week 1 of the regular season. Stroud's journey toward earning the QB1 job will begin on Thursday in Houston's preseason opener.

CJ Stroud starting preseason opener

CJ Stroud and Bryce Young have often been compared to each other. Stroud was a star QB for Ohio State football in college while Young led Alabama football. Young was ultimately selected first overall by the Carolina Panthers in the draft, and Carolina has already named him as their starting QB for the 2023 season.

Stroud recently addressed Young's situation and how it compares to his own with the Texans.

“I’m happy for him, but his situation is his, and my situation is mine,” Stroud stated, per Audacy. “I don’t want anything given to me. I want to earn everything.”

The Texans aren't guaranteed to have a successful campaign in 2023. Houston's future is bright with CJ Stroud on the roster though. Stroud is ready to compete for the starting job with the Texans, something that will be interesting to follow during the preseason.

The Texans-Patriots preseason opener is scheduled for 7:00 PM EST on Thursday, August 10.