The Texans and QB CJ Stroud suffered a big blow with the latest Tytus Howard injury update. The OL is now out for the season.

The latest Tytus Howard injury update is a huge blow to CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans. After leaving the Texans' Week 12 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars it came out on Wednesday that the big-money offensive lineman is done for the season with a knee injury.

“Texans OL Tytus Howard, who left Sunday’s game with a knee injury, is expected to miss the rest of the season, sources said after testing. He’ll have surgery to repair it,” NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday. “A blow to the Houston OL.”

Rookie Juice Scruggs, a second-round pick who mostly played center at Penn State, will likely step into the starting guard role from here on out. Scruggs has struggled with injuries of his own this season. The rookie made his NFL debut in the Texans' Week 12 game against the Jaguars after missing the first 10 games with a hamstring injury.

The Houston offensive line has been one of the strengths of the surprising 6-5 team this season, and this Tytus Howard injury update is a massive blow to that unit. Howard, who signed a three-year, $56 million contract extension this offseason, did miss the first four games of the season, though, with a broken hand.

Heading into their Week 13 matchup with the Denver Broncos, CJ Stroud and the Texans are currently in a three-way tie for the final AFC playoff spot with those Broncos and the Indianapolis Colts. Houston does hold its playoff fate in its own hands, though, as they play the Broncos, the Cleveland Browns (who are one game ahead of them), and the Colts in the final six games of the season.