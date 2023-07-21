The Houston Texans are excitedly marching towards big new changes in the 2023-24 NFL season, building around rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud and rookie defensive end Will Anderson Jr. There is bound to be plenty of growing pains ahead, though, so having some more veteran leadership in the locker room probably couldn't hurt.

Former Super Bowl 52 champion Ronald Darby is working out for Houston Friday, potentially becoming a last-minute addition to the secondary before training camp begins next Wednesday, July 26, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The veteran cornerback suffered a torn ACL in Week 5 last season and was released by the Denver Broncos in March. His recovery is clearly going well, as the Texans feel confident enough in his health to grant him a showcase.

While it is easy to assume that a 3-13 team was completely dreadful in all aspects, Houston actually had a formidable pass defense that ranked in the top half last season. Derek Stingley Jr. held his own in his rookie campaign but graded poorly in coverage, according to Pro Football Focus. Texans general manager Nick Caserio already signed former Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Shaquill Griffin and is now considering bringing in Darby's ample experience.

The 29-year-old was drafted in the second round by the Buffalo Bills before helping the Philadelphia Eagles win a championship in 2018. Ronald Darby is by no means an interception machine, with eight picks in eight seasons, but he gets the job done and is effective against the run.

Moreover, he will be motivated to make a strong comeback after his devastating 2022 injury. The Texans can greatly benefit from adding some championship experience and another leader to help usher them into these new beginnings.