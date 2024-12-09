As the season comes down to the final weeks, the Houston Texans are looking to get healthy on both sides of the ball. They got some good news on the injury front, and some players should be returning to the field soon, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“The Texans have designated LB Christian Harris (leg) and OL Kenyon Green (shoulder) to return to practice from injured reserve. Their window is open,” Rapoport wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Harris missed the entire preseason and the first 14 games of the season with a leg injury. The linebacker finished with 101 tackles in 2023, and during the Wild Card Playoff game against the Cleveland Browns, he intercepted a pass and returned it for a touchdown.

Green started the first nine games of the season and has missed the last four games with a shoulder injury. The Texans should be excited to get these players back as the playoff push begins.

Texans getting healthy at the right time

The Texans have been dealing with injuries all season, but it looks like they're getting healthy at the right time. Nico Collins missed a few games during the season, but he's back and ready to continue being the WR1 he was before the injury. Sadly, Stefon Diggs will be missed for the remainder of the season, but the Texans have enough weapons on offense to make up for his absence.

On defense, the Texans have been fairly healthy, but they'll be without Azeez Al-Shaair for some time after he was suspended for three games for his hit on Trevor Lawrence. After his suspension was announced, Al-Shaair made sure to let everyone know he was coming back with a vengeance.

“If you want me to be your villain, I'll be your villain! See you soon…,” Al-Shaair posted on X, formerly Twitter. “There is a beauty in being rejected, misunderstood, unseen and unprotected by people. It teaches you to rely on Allah for everything.”

The Texans have been up and down over the past few weeks, and their bye week couldn't have come at a better time. The offense has taken some lumps, and offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik is taking the hits, but they should be able to bounce back during this final slew of games.

C.J. Stroud hasn't played like he did in his rookie season last year, but he's been just good enough to get the Texans to an 8-5 record. With the team getting healthy, this is the perfect time to go on a run.