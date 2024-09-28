With running back Joe Mixon (ankle) questionable ahead of their Week 4 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Houston Texans have elevated RB JJ Taylor from the practice squad, according to KPRC's Aaron Wilson. Dameon Pierce (hamstring) has already been ruled out. Mixon did not practice Wednesday or Thursday and was a limited participant in Friday's practice.

In addition to Pierce, WR Tank Dell (chest) and S Jimmie Ward (groin) are out. DT Foley Fatukasi (shoulder) is also questionable.

Mixon hasn't played since Week 2 when he exited early against the Chicago Bears. The Texans felt the injury occurred when linebacker TJ Edwards performed a hip-drop tackle. The NFL later fined Edwards nearly $17K for the illegal tackle.

If Mixon cannot play, Cam Akers will be the Texans' lead back. In two games, Akers has been ineffective. He has 16 carries for 53 yards.

JJ Taylor, a 2020 undrafted free agent out of the University of Arizona, spent the first three years of his career with the New England Patriots.

Texans' ineffective offense with Joe Mixon

In Mixon's absence, Nico Collins and Stefon Diggs have been the focal points of the Texans' offense. Collins has 18 receptions for 338 receiving yards and a touchdown to start the season. Diggs also added 20 receptions for 164 yards and two touchdowns. Collins popped up on the team's injury report earlier in the week but will play against the Jaguars.

The Minnesota Vikings exposed Houston in Week 3. The Texans were called for 11 penalties, which set them back 88 yards, but only generated 38 rushing yards, which made their offense one-dimensional and predictable.

Set back early in a 14-0 hole, CJ Stroud and the offense couldn't string together drives. After an offensive holding call on the Texans' first play, Stroud threw an interception, and Houston was never able to recover.

Head coach DeMeco Ryans credited the Vikings' game plan, via NFL insider Aaron Wilson.

“Credit to the Vikings. They played a really great game today as they beat us up and down the field physically,” Ryans said. “We didn't do anything to help ourselves as there were way too many penalties. That starts with me. Too many penalties in back-to-back games. That's unacceptable, and you negate it with penalties. That sapped the energy.”

The Texans took themselves out of field-goal range in one critical series by committing three-consecutive false-start penalties.

Houston will look to get back on track at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 4.