When the Dallas Cowboys were on offense this season, quarterback Dak Prescott needed another receiver to step up opposite of CeeDee Lamb. Most of the time, Prescott could depend on Noah Brown to fill that void.

In an expanded role, Brown was able to work the middle of the field, giving Prescott a target to quickly throw to in the face of pressure. The result was Brown having the best year in his career statistically.

With Brown becoming a free agent, there was a good chance Dak Prescott wouldn’t have him back for next season. Tuesday, the exit was confirmed, with the six-year pro signing a deal to play for the Houston Texans (according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero).

Per Pelissero, via Twitter: Former #Cowboys WR Noah Brown is signing a one-year, $2.6 million deal with the #Texans that includes $2.25M guaranteed, per source. Max $3.1M with incentives. Brown had 43 catches and 3 TDs last season in Dallas.”

For the Texans, they get a receiver coming off his most productive year by far since being drafted by the Cowboys in 2017. The 43 catches, 555 yards and 3 touchdowns were all career highs, and he comes to Houston at a time where they are certain to draft what they hope to be their quarterback of the future.

As for Prescott and the Cowboys, they’re left to look for a replacement for Brown. A few contracts, including Prescott’s, were restructured to create cap space for free agency. One can bet Dallas is looking for a top target to boost their own receiving corps.