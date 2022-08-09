The Houston Texans continue to load up at tight end.

The Miami Dolphins announced on Tuesday that the franchise has acquired a 2023 sixth-round pick from the Texans in exchange for tight end Adam Shaheen and a 2023 seven-round selection.

Shaheen, a former second-round pick by the Chicago Bears in the 2017 NFL Draft, will join his third team in his short career. The former Ashland product has failed to live up to his draft status as a second-rounder, tallying just 50 receptions for 509 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in his five-year career.

Adam Shaheen will add depth to a Texans tight end room that is headlined by Brevin Jordan and Pharaoh Brown. Houston also has Antony Auclair, Seth Green, Teagan Quitoriano and Mason Schreck in their tight end group.

The Dolphins, on the other hand, open up a roster spot and move up one round in next year’s draft. In Mike McDaniel’s run-heavy offense that he’s bringing to South Beach, the Dolphins will use tight ends who can be both weapons in the pass and run game. One notable exception is Mike Gesicki, a glorified wide receiver on the team’s franchise tag, who is listed as tight end. The ‘Fins also will utilize Hunter Long and Durham Smythe at tight end.

While the Texans did trade for Shaheen, they didn’t give up a pick, so don’t necessarily write the tight end’s name in ink on Houston’s final 53-man roster. Shaheen will have to prove he’s worthy of being the team’s third-string tight end and a special teams contributor if he’s going to make the squad.