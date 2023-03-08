The Houston Texans are entering the 2023 NFL Draft in search of their next quarterback. Whether it’s Bryce Young or CJ Stroud, the Texans won’t be happy drafting just one franchise gunslinger.

Houston is considering selecting two quarterbacks in the 2023 NFL Draft, via Mike Jones of The Athletic. With Davis Mills being the only quarterback on the roster, general manager Nick Caserio is planning to add more juice to the Texans’ quarterback room.

“It’s no secret that the Texans need a quarterback and plan to use their first-round pick on one of the top passers in the draft,” Jones wrote. “But general manager Nick Caserio said it’s possible that the Texans could come away from the draft with two quarterback selections.”

While he has flashed at times, Mills has overall struggled throughout his NFL career. In 2022, Mills threw for a career-high 3,118 yards. However, he threw for just 17 touchdown passes and had a league-leading 15 interceptions. Houston knows they need to improve at the QB position.

At the No. 2 spot, the Texans are likely debating between Alabama’s Young and Ohio State’s Stroud. Each bring something different to their game but both would drastically increase Houston’s potential.

But Caserio and the Texans don’t seem to be done their. While the No. 2 pick will find them their QB of the future, Houston wants to ensure he has a solid backup behind him. They’re unlikely to use two high draft picks on quarterbacks. But the Texans seem interested in snagging one later on in the draft, even after landing Young or Stroud.

The Texans are set to bring in a new era with their next quarterback. Houston is looking for QB upgrades in the draft beyond just their starter.