Jeff Okudah was supposed to be a standout cornerback coming into the league, but injuries have seemed to take over in his career. There was hope that he could have a fresh start after signing with the Houston Texans, but things haven't gotten better on the injury front. The Texans recently placed Okudah on the injured reserve list, and he'll miss the next four games.

“The #Texans placed CB Jeff Okudah on injured reserve and signed veteran CBs Desmond King and Troy Pride to the practice squad,” NFL Network's Tom Pelissero tweeted.

Okudah left Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts with a hip injury without recording a stat. Kris Boyd is the backup cornerback for the Texans, and with the signings of Desmond King and Troy Pride, they have a plan to make up for Okudah's injury.

Jeff Okudah's career has been filled with injuries

Since entering the league, Jeff Okudah has dealt with several injuries. While he was with the Atlanta Falcons last season, he dealt with an ankle injury that kept him from playing in a game. Despite the injury, Okudah had a solid season with the Falcons, but they moved on from him which led him to sign with the Texans.

In 2021, Okudah suffered a ruptured achilles which forced him to miss the remainder of the season with the Detroit Lions, and the following year he suffered a concussion during the Thanksgiving game against the Buffalo Bills.

There's hope that Okudah can put the injuries behind him and show everyone why he was the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. When he's on the field, he's shown flashes of being a solid cornerback, and if he can string along together a few games or seasons, he can get back on track. As of now, the best thing for him is to get back healthy.