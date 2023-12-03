Former Houston superstar J.J. Watt endorses Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans as the NFL's coach of the year following win over Broncos

The Houston Texans have authored one of the most remarkable stories in the NFL this season. This is a team that completely cleaned house after a disastrous 2022 season, but after hiring DeMeco Ryans as their head coach and drafting quarterback C.J. Stroud with the No. 2 overall pick, they have become a winning team that has an excellent chance to earn a spot in the AFC playoffs.

DeMeco Ryans: Coach of the Year — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) December 3, 2023

The Texans pulled off a 22-17 victory over the red-hot Denver Broncos in Week 13, clinching the game when defensive back Jimmie Ward intercepted a Russell Wilson pass in the end zone with 9 seconds left. The victory improved Houston's record to 7-5 this season, and former Texans superstar J.J. Watt has backed Ryans as the NFL's coach of the year.

The Texans have been victorious in 4 of their last 5 games, and the win over the Broncos ended the visitors' 5-game winning streak. The team has been remarkably balanced under Ryans' leadership. Stroud continued to string solid games together as he threw for 274 yards and a touchdown while avoiding any interceptions. Wideout Nico Collins had a huge day, catching 9 passes for 191 yards and 1 touchdown.

While the offense did its share, the defense also stepped up in the win. The Texans recorded 3 second-half interceptions of Wilson's passes, including 2 by Derek Singletary Jr. in addition to Ward's game-clinching play.

DeMeco Ryans and the Texans hope to add to their record in Week 14 when they go on the road to face the struggling New York Jets. New York has had a difficult time mounting a consistent offense this season, and the Texans defense should be able to limit that unit again.