Injuries to Laremy Tunsil, Noah Brown come at a time the Houston Texans can least afford them.

The Houston Texans' Week 17 victory over the Tennessee Titans may have come at a heavy price, after injuries suffered by both LT Laremy Tunsil and WR Noah Brown.

Tunsil suffered a groin injury, while Brown was dealing with a hip injury. Both were ruled out from returning for the Texans, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Brown managed just one catch for eight yards on two targets before being forced to leave the contest. The Texans' wide receiver depth chart was already impacted by the season-ending injury to Tank Dell suffered in Week 13 against the Denver Broncos.

Likewise, Tunsil joins a long list of injured Houston offensive linemen. The team lost Tytus Howard at the end of November, placing him on injured reserve due to a knee injury. He ended up appearing in just seven games in 2023 as he battled multiple injuries.

Kendrick Green, Jarrett Patterson, and Kilian Zierer also hit the IR for the Texans, sapping the offensive line's depth as the season went along.

Impact on Texans' playoff odds?

With a record of 8-7 heading into Week 17, the Texans had a straightforward path to the playoffs. Win (two) and in. Going 2-0 down the stretch would ensure at minimum a wildcard berth, with the AFC South title still in play.

Taking a split in their final two games would take destiny out of the Texans' hands. DeMeco Ryans' team would require a lot of help to lock up a wildcard spot in that scenario.

With C.J. Stroud back, Houston has to feel confident, but losing his blind side protector and one of his favorite weapons for an extended period of time isn't going to help matters.