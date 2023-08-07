After signing an extension with the Houston Texans, Tytus Howard saw his training camp come to a halt due to a devastating hand injury. Following surgery, the Texans now have a bit more insight on how much time Howard might actually miss.

Howard is expecting to be on the shelf for four-to-six weeks, via ESPN's Adam Schefter. His current timeline gives the offensive lineman a chance to return before Week 1.

Houston originally drafted Howard in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He has gone on to make 54 starts for the team, including 17 last season. Over his entire career, Howard hasn't allowed more than three and a half sacks per season.

The Texans have clearly been impressed with Howard's work in the trenches as they awarded him a three-year, $56 million extension. He is expected to feature in a ferocious bookend at tackle alongside Laremy Tunsil for the foreseeable future in Houston.

With rookie quarterback CJ Stroud becoming the face of the franchise, proper protection is necessary. The Texans made sure to invest in their offensive line to ensure success for their incoming potential starter.

For now, Tytus Howard will have to hold off on getting acclimated to the new offense. The Texans will hope his recovery is more on the shorter side of four weeks. Regardless, Houston knows how important Howard is to their offensive line and overall success. While his hand surgery is a major setback during training camp, Howard will look to have an even bigger comeback as he and the Texans try to show the NFL they're ready to compete.