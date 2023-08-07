The Houston Texans' offensive line just keeps suffering injuries. Starting center Scott Quessenberry is out for the season after suffering torn ACL and MCL. Now, Tytus Howard is out for some time as he deals with a hand injury, per Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston.

‘Tytus Howard will be ‘out for a while, per DeMeco Ryans. It's a hand injury and Howard is in a cast per a league source'

There is no official timetable for Howard as of right now, but being in a cast and new Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans adding he's out ‘a while' surely aren't encouraging.

This is a tough blow for the Texans offensive line, especially with rookie quarterback CJ Stroud catching everybody's attention at training camp early on. Howard was expected to be a huge piece of the front line, and he recently signed a $56 million extension with the franchise.

The Texans did sign veteran OL George Fant recently after he took a series of visits, and that's a big addition, even more after a pair of injuries to the offensive line with training camp underway. The injuries just keep on coming and they haven't even played their first preseason game yet. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network adds that Howard underwent wrist surgery for a broken hand.

#Texans standout OT Tytus Howard suffered a broken hand and had surgery to repair it today, per me and @TomPelissero. He’s out “a while,” as coach DeMeco Ryan said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 7, 2023

The Texans begin the preseason on Thursday night against the New England Patriots, and it was announced that Stroud will suit up and start in that game, which isn't entirely surprising. However, it might be a bit difficult if Stroud and the Texans have to begin the season without Tytus Howard.