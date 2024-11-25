The Houston Texans losing in Week 12 to the Tennessee Titans, 32-27, spoiled the injury return of Will Anderson Jr., who also had a career night, making franchise history against Will Levis, who won the game with a 70-yard touchdown pass to Chig Okonkwo. Moreover, after a relatively subpar season, filled with memes and even shade from coach Brian Callahan, Levis finally turned in a solid game to grab a victory.

Meanwhile, “Will Anderson's 16.5 career sacks rank as the most in Texans history through a player's first 24 games and are the third-most by a Texan in their first two seasons,” per a report from Will Kunkel on X, formerly Twitter.

Week 12: Titans def. Texans

Crucially, Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud threw two interceptions, while kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn missed a 28-yard field goal that would have tied the game at 30 late in the fourth quarter.

Additionally, the defense also gave up multiple passing plays, leading the Titans to score 30 points, uncharacteristic production for a team that has struggled to put points on the board all season.

Asked about what happened in Texans' Week 12 loss to the Titans, head coach DeMeco Ryans couldn't hide his disappointment.

“Just a disappointing loss for us,” he said, via Kristie Rieken for the Associated Press. “We didn't do anything well enough to win this game. Out of all the positives that we did have, there were way too many negatives, too many negative plays.”

Danielle Hunter recorded a season-high three sacks, while Will Anderson Jr. added two, as the Texans tied their franchise sack record of eight. However, offensively, the Titans held Joe Mixon to only 22 yards on 14 carries.

However, the coach refused to pin the loss on their sputtering offense.

“Our offense did plenty. They gave us enough points. On defense, we have to be able to stop them,” Ryans added.

Moreover, Ryans pinned his team's bad play on himself.

“It was just too many negative plays. Defensively, unexplainable explosives for touchdowns,” he continued. “We didn't play good across the board and that starts with me.”

Despite the Texans' mediocre play, including Stroud doing a Dan Orlovsky impression, they still had a chance to tie the game with less than two minutes left, but Fairbairn's field goal attempt went left.

He fell to the ground after the miss and slammed his helmet on the field as he got up.

“Everything that could go wrong, it went wrong,” the coach said. “We still had a chance there to tie it up and finish the game, and we didn't.”

The Titans are presently 7-5, atop the AFC South, but they have to start gaining momentum before their schedule puts them in a difficult position for playoff contention.