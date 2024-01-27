Texas A&M football got a big pickup when linebacker Kelvion Riggins committed to the school. Riggins is a fan of the Aggies' coach, Mike Elko.

Texas A&M football got a huge commitment Friday from four-star linebacker Kelvion Riggins. Riggins is revealing more about why he chose the Aggies. Texas A&M's new head coach Mike Elko is a huge reason why Riggins chose the school.

“I feel like Texas A&M has been home since my first visit. I’ve been up there the most out of every school I went to. I was shocked when Jimbo got fired but as soon as the new staff came in Elko found the best coaches to hire,” Riggins said, per On3. “He had hired Coach Bateman, and I’ve been in contact with him since he was at Florida and I know he’s a great coach, so it made it an easier decision.”

The high school linebacker is from Forney, Texas. He is listed as 6 foot, 210 pounds. Riggins chose Texas A&M football over Georgia and Tennessee. He is a member of the 2025 recruiting class for the Aggies.

Texas A&M football is going through a transition, as the school fired coach Jimbo Fisher in the middle of the 2023 season. The school agreed to pay a hefty buyout to get Fisher out of the way and hire a new coach. That coach was Mike Elko, who left Duke to take the job in College Station. Elko had a 16-9 record as a head coach at Duke in two seasons.

Riggins won't join the team until the 2025 season, unless he reclassifies to the 2024 class. Texas A&M football starts their 2024 season with a tough opponent in Notre Dame on August 31.