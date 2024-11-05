A four-star Texas football recruit, Zelus Hicks, ranked as the No. 1 safety in 2026 by ESPN, will reclassify into the Longhorns' 2025 recruiting class. This move allows him to enroll in the University of Texas and join the Longhorns' team next year, per ESPN's Eli Lederman.

“I've been debating this decision since my sophomore year after starting as a freshman and playing against the best talent in the nation,” Hicks said. “Many colleges have been telling me I should do it. With prayer and talks with my family I decided it was the best move to make.

“I'm excited about being coached by coach Gideon and the rest of the Texas staff.”

Hicks, the No. 18 ranked recruit by ESPN in 2026, is expected to remain a top-50 prospect in the 2025 ESPN 300.

At On3, Hicks is rated the 221st prospect in the 2025 class.

Evaluating the Texas football's future

Texas football has 21 commits for the 2025 recruiting class, including one five-star, 14 four-stars and six three-stars. The five-star is ESPN's No. 1 rated athlete/linebacker Jonah Williams. He is ranked No. 8 in the ESPN 300. On3 views him as a safety and rated him as the 16th-best prospect in his class. When speaking about the Longhorns' program, Williams was impressed with head coach Steve Sarkisian, per Hunter Shelton of On3.

“I’m really impressed with Coach Sarkisian and the method he’s beginning to accomplish things. I think all the players are very in tune to what he’s trying to teach there. I’m very impressed with that,” Williams said.

Texas football recruiting has rarely been an issue. In 2024, the Longhorns' had the No. 6 ranked recruiting class according to 247. In 2025, they also have the No. 6 class. Going back to 2018, Texas has only been outside the top-10 of class recruiting rankings once.

A big part of why Texas maintains their blue-chip status is their ability to stay in the national eye. A good example of that is an upcoming partnership developing between the Longhorns and the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame, per Chip Browns of Horns 247. In pursuit of beefing up their non-conference schedule, Texas is finalizing a home-and-home series with Notre Dame for the 2028 and 2029 seasons.

The Longhorns are also scheduled to play Ohio State in 2025 and host the Buckeyes in 2026. After traveling to play the Wolverines this season, they will host Michigan in 2027. Texas has a home-and-home on tap with Arizona State in 2032 (road) and 2033 (home).

Texas football has four games left on its regular-season schedule. It faces the Florida Gators, Arkansas Razorbacks, Kentucky Wildcats and No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies before a potential SEC Championship game.