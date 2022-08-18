Texas football star Bijan Robinson’s hilarious mustard jar already hitting shelves after NIL condiment deal

Texas football running back Bijan Robinson might have the best NIL deal around. NIL deals are all the rage in college football. College- and high school- athletes are beginning to profit off of their names in ways they never could have previously imagined. Yes, there have been flashy cars and fancy watches. But funny NIL deals are starting to become more and more prevalent.

Yes, Nebraska’s Decoldest Crawford should have a spot reserved for him in the NIL Hall of Fame. But Bijan Robinson might have him beat. The Texas Longhorns running back, and Heisman Trophy hopeful is getting into the condiment game. And his appropriately named mustard jar is already hitting the shelves, as pointed out by this Twitter user.

Bijan Mustardson? It’s like a touchdown in your mouth?? That’s it! Give Texas football’s Bijan Robinson the Best NIL Deal award. Make him the most valuable player of name, image, and likeness deals.

Whatever award someone can think of to accurately convey just how brilliant this is, that’s what Robinson deserves. It’s hard to think of something that flows as smoothly as Bijan Mustardson does.

If you’re watching, NFL, get ready. Bijan Robinson is talented. The Texas football halfback ran for over 1100 yards and scored 15 total touchdowns as a sophomore last year. He’s marketable. See mustard jar above.

What more could you want out of a running back? And what more could you want out of an NIL deal?

Bijan Robinson might just run his way to the Heisman Trophy this year. While he’s doing that, local Texans will be running to the grocery store to buy a jar of Bijan Mustardson.