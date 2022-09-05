Steve Sarkisian’s stern message to Quinn Ewers after Texas football QB had car towed

Call it a rookie mistake! Texas football redshirt freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers aced his first on-field test in the team’s Week 1 win over UL Monroe but had an off-field brain fart. Ewers had his car towed during the game, posting a tweet after the contest hilariously wondering how he had met such a fate.

Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian didn’t pass up the opportunity to coach his young signal-caller, even off the field. Sarkisian spoke to reporters on Monday, delivering this stern message to Ewers, per Chuck Carlton of the Dallas Morning News.

Sarkisian on QB Quinn Ewers and his impounded car; "He's got to park where he's supposed to park." — Chuck Carlton (@ChuckCarltonDMN) September 5, 2022

Ewers will probably be a whole lot more careful about where he’s parking in the future. It’s a bummer that the Texas football quarterback had a negative experience with campus parking, though he wouldn’t be the first college student to experience that.

But hey, if getting his car towed is the worst thing Quinn Ewers has to deal with in 2022, Texas football fans will take that any day of the week. The first-year starter enjoyed a solid debut against UL Monroe, bouncing back from an early interception to finish with 224 yards passing and two touchdowns in the 52-10 win.

But things are about to get a whole lot tougher. The no. 1-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide will be rolling into Austin this coming Saturday.

Quinn Ewers’ car will be the last thing on his mind- and the minds of Texas football fans- with the juggernaut Tide next on the schedule.