It is a Sun Belt battle in Virginia as Texas State visits Old Dominion. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Texas State-Old Dominion prediction and pick.

Texas State enters the game sitting at 4-2 on the year. They opened the season with wins over Lamar and UTSA before falling to Arizona State 31-28. Last week, they would face Sam Houston. Texas State started up 22-0 at the end of the first quarter but they would allow the comeback. Christian Pavon hit a field goal with six seconds left as Sam Houston beat Texas State 40-39. They have rebounded in the last two games, winning over Troy and Arkansas State.

Meanwhile, Old Dominion enters the game sitting at 2-4. They had a close game to start the year facing South Carolina on the road. ODU had the 19-16 lead in the fourth quarter, but South Carolina would score with 6:11 left in the game to take the 23-19 win. They would have another close game against East Carolina but would end up falling 20-14. Old Dominion would then fall 37-17 to Virginia Tech and then they beat Bowling Green. Last time out, it was a seven-point win over Georgia State.

Texas State: -9.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -360

Old Dominion: +9.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +280

Over: 61.5 (-110)

Under: 61.5 (-110)

Time: 3:30 PM ET/ 12:30 PM PT

Why Texas State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Jordan McCloud has led the way for the Texas State offense this year. He has completed 141 of 198 passes for 1,713 yards and 19 touchdowns. He has thrown just five interceptions this year and has been sacked five times. McCloud has also run for 202 yards and four scores on the ground.

McCloud’s top target has been Joey Hobert. He has 42 receptions on the year for 411 yards and seven touchdowns. Meanwhile, Jaden Williams has been great this year. He has 29 receptions for 400 yards and five scores. Rounding out the top targets is Chris Dawn Jr. Dawn has 18 receptions for 304 yards and three touchdowns. Kole Wilson also has 20 receptions for 276 yards and three scores. In the running game, Ismail Mahdi has been the main man this year. He has 97 carries for 507 yards and two touchdowns.

Texas State is 37th in the nation in points against this year, while sitting 48th in opponent yards per game. They are 61st against the rush while sitting 59th against the pass. Steven Parker has been solid this year. He is second on the team in tackles, while having four sacks and a forced fumble. Meanwhile, Kalil Alexander has 4.5 sacks, while Jo’Laison Landry and Benn Bell have 3.5 sacks on the year. Finally, Bobby Crosby has three pass breakups and an interception.

Why Old Dominion Could Cover The Spread/Win

Grant Wilson had led the way for Old Dominion. He has completed 48 of 86 passes for 507 yards this year. He has four touchdown passes and three interceptions on the year. Wilson has been sacked 11 times this year. He has run for 47 yards and a score though. Still, he has not played since the win over Bowling Green. Colton Joseph has taken over at quarterback. He has completed 43 of 78 passes for 441 yards and four touchdowns. He has been intercepted twice.

Isiah Paige has been the top target this year. He has 24 receptions for 281 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Diante Vines has 20 receptions for 187 yards while Myles Alston has 14 receptions for 150 yards. Tight end Pat Conroy has also been solid this year. He has 16 receptions for 219 yards and two touchdowns. In the running game, Aaron Young has led the way. He has 77 carries for 301 yards and two scores. Bryce Duke has also been solid, with 32 carries for 193 yards this year.

Old Dominion is 78th in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while sitting 90th in opponent yards per game this year. They are 75th against the rush while sitting 96th against the pass. Koa Naotala and Mario Thompson have been solid this year. Naotala is second on the team in tackles with 47 while having two sacks. Meanwhile, Mario Thompson is third on the team with 46 tackles and three sacks. Further, Jahron Manning leads the team in tackles while breaking up a pass and having three interceptions.

Final Texas State-Old Dominion Prediction & Pick

Old Dominion is one of the worst in the nation against the pass and facing Jordan McCloud, who has led Texas State to the fifth-best completion percentage and 16th in passing yards per game. Texas State is 3-3 against the spread, and 2-2 when double-digit favorites. Meanwhile, Old Dominion is also 3-3 against the spread this year, but 0-2 at home. The Texas State passing attack will be the difference in this one as they take the win.

Final Texas State-Old Dominion Prediction & Pick: Texas State -9.5 (-120)