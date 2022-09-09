‘That’s a dog right there’: Ohio State football’s ‘Aaron Donald’ turning heads after huge game vs. Notre Dame

Aaron Donald plays for Ohio State football. Well technically, he plays for the Los Angeles Rams but the Buckeyes apparently have the next coming of Donald, as the program is raving about defensive linemen Michael Hall Jr., who put on a show in the university’s win over Notre Dame in Week 1. Here’s what Hall’s teammates were saying about him, per Bill Rabinowitz of the Columbus Dispatch.

“Maybe Aaron Donald, is what I’ve been saying,” interjected sophomore J.T. Tuimoloau.

Donald led the Los Angeles Rams to victory in the Super Bowl last year and is regarded as the NFL’s most dominant defensive player.

“That’s a crazy comparison, but I was thinking about that the other day,” Harrison responded. “He’s a small nose guard, but he’s not weak. He’s got heavy hands. He’s strong.”

Just then, cornerback Cam Brown walked over to Harrison and Tuimoloau. He was told they were talking about Hall.

“That’s a dog right there – Aaron Donald to me,” Brown said as Harrison and Tuimoloau laughed that Brown had invoked the same name.”

Three Ohio State football players compared Michael Hall Jr. to Rams star and three-time Defensive Player of the Year award winner Aaron Donald.

Hall, who tallied two tackles for loss, a sack and a quarterback hurry in the win over Notre Dame football, was a disruptive presence on the interior for Ohio State, just as Donald has been for the Rams.

Hall obviously has a ways to go before he can be at the level of Donald. But Ohio State football will surely sign up for more performances like his Week 1 outing.