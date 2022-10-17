‘That’s just who I am’: Nick Sirianni vocal on sideline blowup that went viral in Eagles win vs. Cowboys

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys do NOT like each other. The two NFC East powerhouses have been bitter rivals for what feels like ages now. The two fanbases (and even their players, too!) just can’t stand the presence of each other. It’s one of the fiercest rivalries in all of US sports.

Still, Eagles fans were more than a bit surprised when head coach Nick Sirianni cussed out the Cowboys bench during their Sunday night win. The normally reserved Sirianni was heated up towards the end of the game. It was certainly a pleasant surprise to see the head coach get into the spirit of the Philly-Dallas rivalry.

“That’s game…F🦅🦅🦅 you” Nick Sirianni was made for Philly 😂 pic.twitter.com/Hf67pPhUMd — Eagles Nation (6-0) (@PHLEaglesNation) October 17, 2022

As it turns out, Nick Sirianni had a good reason to drop the F-bomb on the Cowboys. The Eagles head coach said that he wasn’t a fan of the “extracurricular activities” some of the Dallas players did on their players. Here’s what he had to say. (via Mike Garafolo)

Nick Sirianni: “I was mad about the extracurricular activities. I’m always going to stick up for our guys… I’m sure we (Eagles) weren’t angels in that confrontation right there. I’m sure we had something to do with that as well. There was a little scuffle right there and I’m going to stick up for our guys. That’s just who I am.”

#Eagles coach Nick Sirianni on why he was screaming toward the field at the end of the game against the #Cowboys. Really good quotes here. https://t.co/IMKCl6nup3 pic.twitter.com/wY4yXzdFet — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 17, 2022

The NFC East was considered as the “weakest” division in their conference. Now, they have the 4 – 2 Cowboys in third place, while the Eagles pace the division a 6-0. With another matchup between these two titans in the future, expect more feisty stuff and more F-bombs from Sirianni to come out.