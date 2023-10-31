It's Halloween, and it's time to get dressed up. Celebrities are not immune to the holiday and celebrate like the rest of us in their Halloween outfits.

However, who wore their costume the best?

We took to social media to see what celebrities wear today and ranked them from Best to Worse, with some help from Variety.

Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Kelsea Ballerini went as Barbie — or Margot Robbie. One of the two. It's a good outfit, but not as original as some of the others.

 

Justin Bieber as a…scuba diver?

Chloe Bailey as Daenerys Targaryen from Game of Thrones. This one is pretty good, but not exactly scary.

 

Khloé Kardashian's Halloween outfit is a Bratz.

Adele as Morticia Addams. She pulls this off well.

 

Ed Sheeran as killer doll Chucky. It's like he was born for this outfit.

Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus went as the couple Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson. They score high for originality.

Ariana Grande and Elizabeth Gillies are Showgirls this year. Their outfits bring back some good '90s nostalgia.

 

And the winner is…Megan Thee Stallion dressed up as Greta from Gremlins. This one takes the #1 spot, as far as we're concerned.

It'll be interesting as the day and night go on to see what other celebrity Halloween outfits surface on social media. There's bound to be some spooky, extravagant, and outrageous outfits for sure heading our way.