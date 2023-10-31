It's Halloween, and it's time to get dressed up. Celebrities are not immune to the holiday and celebrate like the rest of us in their Halloween outfits.

However, who wore their costume the best?

We took to social media to see what celebrities wear today and ranked them from Best to Worse, with some help from Variety.

Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Kelsea Ballerini went as Barbie — or Margot Robbie. One of the two. It's a good outfit, but not as original as some of the others.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini)

Justin Bieber as a…scuba diver?

Justin Bieber’s Halloween costume this year pic.twitter.com/OPWsd6kk3L — Blue Bay Network (@BlueBayNetwork) October 31, 2023

Chloe Bailey as Daenerys Targaryen from Game of Thrones. This one is pretty good, but not exactly scary.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chlöe (@chloebailey)

Khloé Kardashian's Halloween outfit is a Bratz.

Khloé Kardashian as a Bratz for Halloween. pic.twitter.com/wnCJy9bK07 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 31, 2023

Adele as Morticia Addams. She pulls this off well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adele (@adele)

Ed Sheeran as killer doll Chucky. It's like he was born for this outfit.

Ed Sheeran dressed as Chucky for Halloween. pic.twitter.com/fYqohW8oIX — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 31, 2023

Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus went as the couple Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson. They score high for originality.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucy Dacus (@lucydacus)

Ariana Grande and Elizabeth Gillies are Showgirls this year. Their outfits bring back some good '90s nostalgia.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Gillies (@lizgillz)

And the winner is…Megan Thee Stallion dressed up as Greta from Gremlins. This one takes the #1 spot, as far as we're concerned.

Megan @TheeStallion dresses up as Greta from ‘Gremlins’ for Halloween. pic.twitter.com/2AdlwKVUPj — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 31, 2023

It'll be interesting as the day and night go on to see what other celebrity Halloween outfits surface on social media. There's bound to be some spooky, extravagant, and outrageous outfits for sure heading our way.