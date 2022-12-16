The New York Yankees landed yet another big acquisition in the offseason, with free agent starting pitcher Carlos Rodon reportedly on his way to the Bronx after agreeing on a six-year deal worth $162 million with the team.
It is a huge addition for the Yankees. whose already got a rotation that features strikeout machine Gerrit Cole. Speaking of which, the Yankees are getting yet another punchout artist in Rodon, who, a season ago, fanned more hitters than most pitchers in Major League Baseball. In fact, in his only season in San Francisco Giants uniform, Rodon was able to set a new franchise strikeout record, per ESPN Stats & Info.
Carlos Rodón joins the Yankees on a 6-year, $162 million contract. Rodón finished last season with 237 strikeouts, which trailed only his now teammate Gerrit Cole (257), & Corbin Burnes (243). His 11 double-digit strikeout games were the most in a season in Giants history.
In the 2022 MLB season, Rodon had six 10-strikeout appearances, two games in which he posted exactly 11 strikeouts, and three more wherein he fanned out a total of 12 batters. Overall, Rodon had an average of 11.98 strikeouts per nine innings in 2022, which came after registering a career-high 12.55 K/9 in his final season wit the Chicago White Sox.
What makes it scarier for Yankees rivals is that Rodon is joining the aforementioned Cole, who knows a thing or two about striking out batters. As a team, the Yankees were sixth in 2022 in starters strikeouts per nine innings (9.03), with Cole pacing the New York starters with a K/9 rate of 11.53.