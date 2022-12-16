By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The New York Yankees landed yet another big acquisition in the offseason, with free agent starting pitcher Carlos Rodon reportedly on his way to the Bronx after agreeing on a six-year deal worth $162 million with the team.

It is a huge addition for the Yankees. whose already got a rotation that features strikeout machine Gerrit Cole. Speaking of which, the Yankees are getting yet another punchout artist in Rodon, who, a season ago, fanned more hitters than most pitchers in Major League Baseball. In fact, in his only season in San Francisco Giants uniform, Rodon was able to set a new franchise strikeout record, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Carlos Rodón joins the Yankees on a 6-year, $162 million contract. Rodón finished last season with 237 strikeouts, which trailed only his now teammate Gerrit Cole (257), & Corbin Burnes (243). His 11 double-digit strikeout games were the most in a season in Giants history.

In the 2022 MLB season, Rodon had six 10-strikeout appearances, two games in which he posted exactly 11 strikeouts, and three more wherein he fanned out a total of 12 batters. Overall, Rodon had an average of 11.98 strikeouts per nine innings in 2022, which came after registering a career-high 12.55 K/9 in his final season wit the Chicago White Sox.

What makes it scarier for Yankees rivals is that Rodon is joining the aforementioned Cole, who knows a thing or two about striking out batters. As a team, the Yankees were sixth in 2022 in starters strikeouts per nine innings (9.03), with Cole pacing the New York starters with a K/9 rate of 11.53.