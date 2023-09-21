The Crew Motorfest comes with hundreds of cars to drive around O'ahu in, including tons of Street Tier 1 Cars. The main difference between Street Tier 1 and Street Tier 2 is the overall power of the car. Tier 1 is for low-speed cars, whereas Tier 2 is for faster vehicles. Both are separate classes that cannot be used in the same race. So, which Street Tier 1 cars are the best? Let's find out in this 10 Best Street Tier 1 Cars Guide.

What Are The Best Street Tier 1 Cars In The Crew Motorfest?

Before we go off explaining the best cars, you might be wondering where you can find these cars. In the shop menu, press square or X (Playstation or Xbox) to open up the filters page. From here, select Vehicle Category, and then select Street Tier 1. There are 99 vehicles in the Street Tier 1, with 9 motorcycles. For this list, we stuck with cars and judged them based on their speed, weight, BHP, acceleration speed, perf level, and overall design.

10. Nissan 300ZX [Z32] (1994)

Performance Rating – 347/600

Country of Origin – Japan

Unlock Cost – $210,000

Pros: Easily one of the coolest looking rides in the game. Additionally, it packs a solid speed of 250 km/h.

Cons: Very slow acceleration time of 6.5s. Generally not the best car for straightaway speed.

9. BMW M2 (2017)

Performance Rating – 432/600

Country of Origin – Germany

Unlock Cost – $257,600

Pros: Good speed (250 km/h), with a decent acceleration (4.3 s). Overall, a good vehicle that gets you from point A to B.

Cons: Generally nothing wrong with the car, but it doesn't quite reach the speed of its competitors.

8. Renault Megane RS (2018)

Performance Rating – 411/600

Country of Origin – France

Unlock Cost – $193,900

Pros: Slightly faster speed than the two cars before it (255 km/h). Additionally, it has a lighter weight, making it good for uphill battles.

Cons: Not the best car for turning. Additionally, the 280 BHP leaves you wanting more.

7. Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport (1963)

Performance Rating – 433/600

Country of Origin – U.S.A.

Unlock Cost – $420,700

Pros: Good speed (260 km/h) and an extremely light weight (900kg). Additionally, it also comes in a cool Batman color for $35k more.

Cons: Light weight makes it less effective on downhill races. Additionally, the 5.1.s acceleration time could be a bit shorter.

6. Ford Focus RS (2016)

Performance Rating – 430/600

Country of Origin – U.S.A.

Unlock Cost – $249,900

Pros: 266 km/h speed and 4WD makes this car both easy to control and fast. Overall, a very comfortable vehicle to drive.

Cons: A 4.7s acceleration time makes it hard to reach top speeds before turning.

5. Shelby Cobra 427 (1964)

Performance Rating – 405/600

Country of Origin – U.S.A.

Unlock Cost – Complete Vintage Garage Playlist

Pros: Free to unlock by completing the Vintage Garage Playlist. Additionally, it can reach speeds greater than 266 km/h.

Cons: Relatively low BHP (416). However, this isn't too much cause for concern.

4. Honda Civic Type R (2021)

Performance Rating – 428/600

Country of Origin – Japan

Unlock Cost – $420,000

Pros: 272 km/h. Generally very easy to drive and turn with.

Cons: However, a 5.8s acceleration time disrupts your ability to reach top speeds constantly.

3. Proto HuP ONE Burning Edition (1930)

Performance Rating – 356/600

Country of Origin – U.S.A.

Unlock Cost – $415,800

Pros: 270 km/h makes this one of the fastest Street Tier 1 Cars. Additionally, a 3.9s acceleration is just good enough to put this bad boy in third place.

Cons: Generally no cons, but lacking the speed and acceleration of its competitors ahead.

2. Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT 8

Performance Rating – 420/600

Country of Origin – U.S.A.

Unlock Cost – $202,300

Pros: Overall a very fast car with 275 km/h. Additionally, the 4WD makes it one of the easiest cars to control in this tier.

Cons: a 2336 kg weight makes this car difficult to drive in uphill battles. However, driving downhill with it should be a breeze. Additionally, the 4.8s acceleration time isn't the greatest.

1. Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe (1955)

Performance Rating – 375/600

Country of Origin – Germany

Unlock Cost – $186,200

Pros: Blend of classy design and speed. Overall, the fastest car in the tier (284 km/h). Additionally, a fairly solid BHP (310) and control for an older car (1955).

Cons: A dreadful 7.2s acceleration makes this one of the slowest to reach top speed. Overall, using this car is a double edged sword. Once you learn how to master it, you can keep pressing in full speed without having to stop too much.

And those are the 10 best Street Tier 1 Cars In The Crew Motorfest. If you still need time deciding on what you want, just follow our guide on how to make some money in the meantime. Additionally, feel free to spend your Legend Points on the upgrades you need.

Lastly, The Crew Motorfest has been seen arguably the best releases for a Crew game thus far. It released last week for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (via Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store.

