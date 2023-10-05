After a blockbuster $400M+ acquisition deal from Universal and Peacock, The Exorcist: Believer will have a long road ahead to make the studios believers in the franchise revival.

BoxOffice Pro is projecting Believer to open anywhere between $24-$32 million during its opening weekend. Universal and Peacock, who are once again teaming with Blumhouse Productions and filmmaker David Gordon Green, were hoping to catch lightning the bottle a second time. Green had previously directed the recent Halloween trilogy, which grossed nearly $500 million cumulatively.

In a week where there aren't any other major releases, the latest Exorcist film should top the charts. Last weekend saw three major wide releases, those being PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie ($22.7M); Saw X ($18.3M); and The Creator ($14M). All three finished amongst the top three spots. Believer, should it meet its projections, will top those.

However, the road only gets tougher for The Exorcist film. One week later, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, her latest concert film, hits theaters. It has already broken presale ticket records, so expect Believer to be an afterthought at best after this weekend.

That spells trouble for Universal, Peacock, and Blumhouse, who were all hoping for Halloween (2018)-like success. Despite being the third film in the series to simply be titled Halloween, it grossed $76 million during its domestic opening. It brought Jamie Lee Curtis back into the fold, a move that David Gordon Green is once again resorting to as Ellen Burstyn returns to The Exorcist franchise in Believer.

The film has not received rave reviews, so we'll see if that impacts the audience's interest in seeing Hollywood's latest legacy sequel.

The Exorcist: Believer will be released on October 6.