The final trailer for the upcoming MCU film, The Marvels, spoils a major cameo in an Avengers-heavy trailer.

Who cameos in The Marvels?

Warning: Spoilers for The Marvels ahead

The final trailer for The Marvels puzzlingly opens with Nick Fury's (Samuel L. Jackson) voiceover and shots of the OG Avengers. Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man — who's rumored to eventually return to the MCU — opens the trailer. “Heroes, it's an old-fashioned notion,” Fury says. “But the world can still use them.”

Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) is shown throughout her appearances in Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame. She believes they defeated Thanos for good. “My work in inevitable,” Thanos claims as Zawe Ashton's Dar-Benn is shown. “There will always be more to finish it.”

We then learn that Dar-Benn “tore a hole through space” and that another reality is bleeding into theirs. And it appears that Dar-Benn matches Carol's powers.

At the end of the trailer, Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie from the Thor movies appears. She is talking to Carol when she says, “You can stand tall without standing alone.” Will more help be enlisted to help Carol, Monica Rambeau (Teyona Parris), and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) take on Dar-Benn perhaps?

Candyman director Nia DaCosta directed the film. She previously worked with Thompson on her directorial debut, Little Woods, and will reunite with her on her next film. Perhaps she called in a favor to bring Thompson onto The Marvels set.

In the film, Carol Danvers, Monica Rambeau, and Kamala Khan must team up after realizing their powers are entangled. They must figure out what is going on and take on Dar-Benn.

The Marvels will be released on November 10.