Michael Chaves, director of The Nun II, revealed the “Holy Trinity” that's keeping the Conjuring franchise afloat.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Chaves accredited the success of the Conjuring films to three key factors. “The movies are always scary, and they always deliver on that core experience,” he said. “The other things that really make them work is that there's a lot of heart in them. There are characters that you really love, and there's also the element of faith. Faith is always an element that runs through these films — and sometimes more directly than others — but it's the combination of those three things that's the Holy Trinity of the universe.”

Michael Chaves made his directorial debut with the Conjuring spin-off film, The Curse of La Llorona. The film was a financial hit, grossing $123 million on a $9 million budget, and they brought him back to direct the third Conjuring film, The Devil Made Me Do It. The Nun II will mark his third directorial outing. If anyone was to speak on the success of the Conjuring franchise, Chaves is the guy to do it outside of James Wan.

The Conjuring franchise has grossed over $2.1 billion worldwide across its eight films. While there are three main films in the saga, spin-offs such as Annabelle (and its sequels), The Curse of La Llorona, and The Nun series has all been hits. Plus, the films are generally made on small budgets that allow for maximum profits for Warner Bros.

The Nun II follows up the story of the first film as Sister Irene (Taissa Farmiga) encounters Valak (Bonnie Aarons) at a new school in France.

The Nun II will be released on September 9.