Known Kansas City Chiefs fan Paul Rudd (Ant-Man) was not at the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills. However, he had a good reason for his absence.

He was recently seen in Australia filming the upcoming iteration of Anaconda. Paparazzi recently took pictures of Rudd on the beach during the weekend of January 18. The Kansas City Star indicated that Rudd was not likely going to be at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 26 for the AFC Championship.

Missing the game was likely a bummer for Rudd, a die-hard Chiefs fan. However, maybe he will be back in the United States in time for Super Bowl LIX, which takes place on Sunday, February 9, 2025.

The Chiefs are once again set to face the Philadelphia Eagles in a rematch from Super Bowl LVII. Rudd was previously at the Chiefs and Eagles' last Super Bowl matchup in 2023. We will have to wait and see if he makes an appearance this year.

Was Paul Rudd at the Chiefs game?

It does not appear that Rudd was able to make it to the game. However, there were other celebrities at the game. Brittany Mahomes, Taylor Swift, and Donna Kelce were all seen at the game.

Rudd's absence comes as he films Anaconda. It will be the second movie that fans of his can see him. He will also star in Death of a Unicorn with Jenna Ortega.

The upcoming remake of Anaconda stars Rudd and Jack Black. It is a remake of the 1997 movie of the same name, which stars Jennifer Lopez, Ice Cube, Jon Voight, and Owen Wilson.

Chiefs vs. Bills in the AFC Championship

The AFC Championship was once again between the Kansas Chiefs and Buffalo Bills. It was a back-and-forth affair, with the defending Super Bowl champions looking like they were on the ropes at some points.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen led the way with 237 passing yards and two touchdowns. One of his touchdown passes went to Mack Hollins, while the other went to Curtis Samuel.

James Cook had an efficient game on the ground as well. He rushed for 85 yards on 13 carries and scored two touchdowns. He also caught three passes for 49 yards.

It took late-game heroics from Patrick Mahomes for the Chiefs to win the game. For the first time ever, Mahomes rushed for two touchdowns in a playoff game. He also threw a touchdown to rookie Xavier Worthy in the second quarter.

Coming into the game, Allen had a record of 4-1 against Mahomes and the Chiefs in the regular season. During the 2024 regular season, the Bills became the first team to defeat the Chiefs after their 9-0 start.

However, the Chiefs seem to win against the Bills when it matters most. Mahomes and Co. are an astonishing 4-0 against Allen and the Bills in the playoffs.

If the Bills ever hope to win a Super Bowl with Allen, they will have to figure out how to beat the Chiefs. But as of now, the Bills are heading home while the Chiefs advance to their third straight Super Bowl.