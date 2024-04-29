At long last, the Rolling Stones have kicked off their “Hackney Diamonds” tour with a show at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. This marks the first concert in North America played by the Stones since November 23, 2021. The Rolling Stones' 19-show tour commenced with a show that featured a setlist that balanced the hits with new songs.
They opened the show with their classic “Start Me Up.” Following the high-energy opener, the Stones played three older tracks, “Get Off of My Cloud”; “Rocks Off”; and “Out of Time.”
Hackney Diamonds was finally represented in the fifth slot when the Stones played “Angry.” That is the song that kicks off the album and keeps the energy up. A fan-voted song, “Beast of Burden,” was played off of the band's 1978 album, Some Girls.
The live debut of Hackney Diamonds track “Mess It Up” was next played. This would nearly round out the Hackney Diamonds songs played by the band during the set. “Sweet Sounds of Heaven,” the Stones' collaboration with Lady Gaga, was the penultimate song played during the show.
In a shocking move, “Little T&A” from Tattoo You was played for the first time since 2016. This performance featured Keith Richards on vocals.
Of course, the band closed out their setlist with a heavy dose of their greatest hits. “Sympathy for the Devil”; “Gimme Shelter”; “Honky Tonk Women”; “Miss You”; “Paint It Black”; and “Jumpin' Jack Flash” closed out the main set. “Sweet Sounds of Heaven and “(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction” were played in the encore.
The Rolling Stones' full Hackney Diamonds kickoff show setlist
Below is the full setlist for the inaugural show of the Rolling Stones' “Hackney Diamonds” tour from NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.
- “Start Me Up”
- “Get Off of My Cloud”
- “Rocks Off”
- “Out of Time”
- “Angry”
- “Beast of Burden”
- “Mess It Up”
- “Tumbling Dice”
- “You Can't Always Get What You Want”
- “Little T&A”
- “Sympathy for the Devil”
- “Gimme Shelter”
- “Honky Tonk Women”
- “Miss You”
- “Paint It Black”
- “Jumpin' Jack Flash”
Encore
- “Sweet Sounds of Heaven
- “(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction”
What is Hackney Diamonds?
Hackney Diamonds is the latest album from the Rolling Stones. It was their first album of original material since their 2005 album, A Bigger Bang. They did release an album of blues cover songs, Blue and Lonesome, in 2016. Hackney Diamonds also marked the first album since the death of drummer Charlie Watts.
Featured on the album are the likes of Lady Gaga, Elton John, Stevie Wonder, and Paul McCartney. Former Stones bassist Bill Wyman also makes an appearance on the album.
In support of the album, the Rolling Stones are embarking on the “Hackney Diamonds” tour. The 19-date tour commenced on April 28, 2024, and will continue through July 17, 2024. Stops at North America's biggest stadiums are planned, as they will visit the likes of Allegiant Stadium, MetLife Stadium, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and SoFi Stadium. AARP is sponsoring the tour.
Rolling Stones icons Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood make up the band for the tour. Their next date will take place on Thursday, May 2, at Fair Grounds Race Course. The Stones are headlining the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Music Festival. Foo Fighters, Greta Van Fleet, and the Killers will also be playing at the festival.