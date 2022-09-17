‘This is on me’: Nebraska football HC Mickey Joseph falls on the sword after loss to Oklahoma

Nebraska football interim head coach Mickey Joseph’s first experience as the leader for the Cornhuskers didn’t go quite as planned, as his squad was destroyed by the Oklahoma Sooners, 49-14. Joseph, who is tasked with leading the program through the post-Scott Frost era, didn’t have the best audition.

Fair or not, Joseph was ready to take the postgame heat. The Nebraska football interim head coach fell on the sword, so to speak, taking blame for the Cornhuskers’ loss. Here’s what Joseph had to say after the game, per Mitch Sherman of The Athletic.

“This is on me,” Mickey Jospeh says to start. “Not my players. Not my assistant coaches. I’ve got to accept responsibility.” pic.twitter.com/ElNUUIb1P0 — Mitch Sherman (@mitchsherman) September 17, 2022

Mickey Joseph said that the Nebraska football loss to Oklahoma is “on him.” Joseph refused to place blame on his assistant coaches or players, fully taking accountability for the loss.

Is that fair to Joseph, who inherited a program in need of a complete overhaul, from Frost? Absolutely not. But in the loss, Joseph might have shown something to not only the Cornhuskers athletic department, but also his players.

The fact that the Cornhuskers defense allowed 580 total yards of offense- and were gashed for 312 rushing yards- is not Joseph’s fault. That the Nebraska football offense managed to go just 6-for-17 on third downs isn’t his fault either.

At the end of the day, players have to execute. But the fact that Mickey Joseph was so ready to fall on the sword for his players is something that definitely won’t go unnoticed in the locker room.

In fact, Cornhuskers safety Myles Farmer came right out and said the loss is on the players. We can play the blame game all day but more importantly, Mickey Joseph just preached accountability to his players.

And a little accountability could go a long way for a Nebraska football program trying to rebuild itself.