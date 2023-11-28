Barbie had plenty of memorable moments in the film, but this acting from Ryan Gosling has Margot Robbie still chuckling.

The creative spontaneity and camaraderie on the set of Greta Gerwig's “Barbie” led to an unforgettable moment that remains a source of laughter for Margot Robbie, courtesy of an unscripted line by Ryan Gosling. Gerwig, the director behind the Barbie film, revealed that the production had hours of alternate takes, showcasing the talented cast's playful improvisation, Comicbook announces.

Among these impromptu moments, one unscripted line delivered by Gosling stood out, taking both the cast and Robbie by surprise. Gosling's unexpected exclamation of “sublime” in a particular scene added a humorous twist that left Robbie in stitches.

Reflecting on the off-script moment, Robbie admitted that while watching the scene unfold on screen was one experience, being present during the filming was a different joy altogether. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, she shared her amusement over Gosling's improvised line, highlighting how it caught her off guard during filming and continues to evoke laughter when revisiting the movie.

Recalling the scene, Gosling's character, Ken, proposes a rather unconventional relationship offer to Barbie, exclaiming “sublime” in anticipation of her response to his proposition for a “long-term, long-distance, low-commitment casual girlfriend.”

“Barbie” proved to be a commercial success, prompting speculation about a potential sequel. However, Robbie, in an interview with the Associated Press, seemed to close the door on the idea for the time being. She emphasized the team's commitment and dedication poured into the first installment, indicating that the project was designed as a standalone venture, leaving little room for sequel plans.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding a follow-up film, Robbie's fond recollection of Gosling's improvised moment serves as a testament to the infectious camaraderie and spontaneity that fueled the making of “Barbie,” leaving an enduring memory of laughter and joy on set.