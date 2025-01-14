ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Thunder are still playing like one of the best teams in the NBA, while the 76ers have struggled to find consistency this season. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Thunder-76ers prediction and pick.

The Thunder have looked amazing this year, largely thanks to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's MVP-caliber season. Jalen Williams has also been great in the backcourt. The Thunder are among the best teams in the NBA, with a 32-6 record. They can win this game against the 76ers on the road because they have a lot of talent despite their inconsistent performance as a team.

The 76ers struggled to start the season but have been playing better recently. They are 15-22 and still deal with inconsistent team play. Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Paul George are a lethal big three and look great together, but they must stay healthy. They can get back on track in this game with a huge win against the Thunder, especially at home.

Here are the Thunder-76ers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Thunder-76ers Odds

Oklahoma City Thunder: -11.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -650

Philadelphia 76ers: +11.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +480

Over: 218 (-110)

Under: 218 (-110)

How To Watch Thunder vs. 76ers

Time: 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southwest/NBC Sports Philadelphia

Why the Thunder Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Thunder have been very good on offense this year. They are ninth in scoring at 116.1 points per game, 11th in field goal percentage at 47.1%, and 18th in three-point percentage at 35.5%. Four different Thunder players are averaging over double digits in scoring, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander being the biggest star, averaging 31.4 points per game as an MVP-favorite. He also leads the team in assists at 5.9 per game this season.

Gilgeous-Alexander is the engine that makes this team go, but Jalen Williams has been great in his own right and will be key on offense in this game, especially with Chet Holmgren still injured. Gilgeous-Alexander and Williams make this offense go, but the 76ers have a great defense. They should be able to score on the road because the 76ers can't stop everyone on the Thunder. It also helps this offense that there's a chance Embiid might not be available.

The Thunder's defense has been outstanding this year and is arguably the best in the NBA. They are second in scoring defense, at 103.4 points per game, first in field goal defense, at 42.5%, and first in three-point defense, at 32%. Without Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein has been great down low. He leads the team in rebounding, with 12 per game, and in blocks, with 1.1 per game.

Finally, five players average at least one steal, with Gilgeous-Alexander leading the team with two per game. This defense has been great, and based on its performance as a unit, it should easily shut down the Hornets' offense in this matchup.

The 76ers' offense has fallen off a cliff this year. They are 27th in scoring at 107.4 points per game, 24th in field goal percentage at 44.8% from the field, and 24th in three-point shooting at 34.3% from behind the arc. Five players on the 76ers average over double digits in scoring, with Tyrese Maxey leading at 25.8 points per game.

Joel Embiid will likely be back in this game, bringing in more reinforcements for Maxey and Paul George. They need all the help they can get in this matchup against the 76ers. This is a tough matchup because the Thunder's strength this year has been on defense. Even if the 76ers get Embiid back, this is a bad matchup based on how good the Thunder are on defense.

Why the 76ers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The 76ers' defense has played much better recently, but they are still having an inconsistent season as a unit. They are ninth in points allowed at 110.5 points per game, 28th in field goal defense at 47.9%, and 20th in three-point defense at 36.3% from behind the arc.

Down low, Andre Drummond and Joel Embiid are tied for the team lead in rebounds with 7.9 per player. Next, KJ Martin and Adem Bona are tied for the lead in blocks at 0.7 per game since Embiid is out. Finally, six 76ers average at least one steal per game, with Tyrese Maxey leading with 2.1 per game. The 76ers are playing better recently and have been healthier. This defense has the ability to play well with its playmakers, and they should shut down the Pelicans at home.

Final Thunder-76ers Prediction & Pick

The 76ers have the defense to slow down the Thunder, but the Thunder are the better all-around team. Gilgeous-Alexander is the best player on the court, and there is more to trust as a team. The Thunder should win and cover on the road in this game against the 76ers, even if the game is a slugfest on defense.

Final Thunder-76ers Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia 76ers +11.5 (-108)