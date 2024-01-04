Can the Nets exact their revenge on the Thunder?

We're here for another NBA prediction and pick as we continue our coverage of today's action. This next matchup will see cross-conference play as the Oklahoma City Thunder (23-10) will be set to take on the Brooklyn Nets (15-20). The Thunder lead this season series 1-0 as they meet for the second and final time. Check out our NBA odds series for our Thunder-Nets prediction and pick.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are currently second in the Northwest and second overall in the Western Conference, trailing the Minnesota Timberwolves in both respects. They recently went on a five-game winning streak that saw them take down the Celtics and Nuggets, but they lost their last game in a 138-141 thriller to the Atlanta Hawks. They'll hope to sweep the Nets on this season series.

The Brooklyn Nets are currently fourth in the Atlantic Division and they sit at ninth-place in the Eastern Conference standings. They've lost their last five consecutive games heading into this one as they fell to this Thunder team just three games ago. They've lost four of the last five by double-digits, so they'll be in a big spot to bounce back with a win.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Thunder-Nets Odds

Oklahoma City Thunder: -5.5 (-110)

Brooklyn Nets: +5.5 (-110)

Over: 234.5 (-110)

Under: 234.5 (-110)

How to Watch Thunder vs. Nets

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports Southwest, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Thunder Could Cover The Spread

The Oklahoma City Thunder played arguably their best game of the season against the Boston Celtics just two games ago. Many were skeptical as to whether the Thunder were true title contenders, but after they dismantled the Boston Celtics and outlasted the comeback effort, experts are saying the Thunder could be the team to beat in the West. Despite shooting a better percentage from both the field and from three, the Thunder lost their last game against the Hawks as their last-second shot to tie the game couldn't fall. The Hawks held the lead through the entire game and it was clear they had tired legs underneath them from their previous game. They'll be in a similar situation here and they'll need to find some rest before visiting Brooklyn.

The Thunder beat this Nets team by 16 points just a few games ago, so it's no surprise that they come into this meeting with the slight edge. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was extremely efficient with his scoring and while the Nets held him to a modest 22-point total, it didn't stop the young guard from spreading the ball around and getting his teammates involved. Look for Chet Holmgren to use his post offense against Nic Claxton as he tries to draw him into foul trouble. By attacking Claxton and getting opportunities at the line, the Thunder could have a chance to diminish this Brooklyn frontcourt if they're able to penetrate the defense and get looks around the rim.

Why The Nets Could Cover The Spread

The Nets are in the midst of a bad five-game losing streak and they can't seem to find their rhythm offensively during this stretch. During their last loss to the Houston Rockets, Cam Johnson led the team with just 15 points as the Nets shot a collective 38% from the field and 30% from three. They'll need to drastically improve those numbers if they want to get back at this Thunder team with a win. Nic Claxton will have a tough task in trying to stop Holmgren in the paint, but his defensive efforts have been crucial for this team upon his return to the lineup. If they can find defensive production from their paint players, it should force the Thunder to settle for outside shots and test their luck shooting the ball.

The Nets put forth a poor shooting performance their last time against the Thunder, but they managed to win the turnover battle and only gave the ball up seven times. Maximizing their possessions will be a constant theme throughout this game as they can't allow the Thunder to keep themselves ahead with fast break points. The Nets will have to get back on defense and provide stout resistance when Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tries to drive the ball. If they can put together a tight perimeter defense and play hard through the screens, they should be able to win this game as underdogs.

Final Thunder-Nets Prediction & Pick

This will be the final meeting between these two teams for the rest of the season and judging by their first meeting, the Thunder will have the noticeable advantage here with their matchups. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will pose a ton of issues for the Nets trying to guard his mid-range game. He should be able to find his big men and shooters along the perimeter if the defense collapses on him, so we'll give the edge to the Thunder as they try to bounce back and win with the best player on the floor.

Final Thunder-Nets Prediction & Pick: Oklahoma City Thunder -5.5 (-110)