The Warriors host the Thunder on Wednesday! The Thunder are one of the best teams in the NBA, and they have won two straight entering this game. The Warriors have played well this season but lost two straight entering this game. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Thunder-Warriors prediction and pick.

The Thunder have looked great this season. Thanks to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, and Chet Holmgren, they were the best team in the Western Conference last year and are primed to be just as good this year. They have opened the year playing well. Even with Chet Holmgren getting injured, they have the talent to keep things going. This is a massive matchup against the Warriors.

The Warriors look different without Klay Thompson. Steph Curry is still great, and Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green are decent, so they should provide some decent backup for Curry. This team has not missed a beat so far this year. Steph Curry and Steve Kerr. This will be an interesting matchup against the Thunder because the Thunder are primed to be the best team in the Western Conference for a long time.

Here are the Thunder-Warriors NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Thunder-Warriors Odds

Oklahoma City Thunder: -2.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -146

Golden State Warriors: +2.5 (-106)

Moneyline: +124

Over: 227.5 (-110)

Under: 227.5 (-110)

How To Watch Thunder vs. Warriors

Time: 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Thunder Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Thunder have been solid on offense this year. They are 11th in scoring at 115.2 points per game, 15th in field goal percentage at 46.2%, and 18th in three-point percentage at 34.9%. This season, five different Thunder players are averaging over double digits in scoring, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander being a standout with 29.2 points per game. Gilgeous-Alexander also leads the way in assists at 6.5 per game this season. Gilgeous-Alexander is the engine that makes this team go, but Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams are great players in their own right and will be key on offense all season, even with Holmgren's recent injury. They need to adjust without Holmgren down low, which might make things harder against the Warriors. They have the talent to push this Warriors team to the limit, but it won't be easy against a great Warriors defense.

The Thunder's defense has been great this year. They are second in scoring defense at 103.9 points per game, first in field goal defense at 42.5%, and fourth in three-point defense at 34.1%. Chet Holmgren is key for this team down low on defense because he leads the team in rebounds at 8.7 and in blocks at 2.6. He has been huge, and with him injured, Jalen Williams leads in rebounding at 6.5 per game. Then, in blocks, four players are averaging at least one block per game, and Chet Holmgren leads the team in 2.6, but with him out, Hartenstein leads in two blocks. Then, five players are averaging at least one steal per game, with Williams leading at 2.2 per game. This defense is the biggest key for the Thunder. They face a tough matchup against the Golden State Warriors and their offense. This defense is a massive X-factor.

Why the Warriors Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Warriors look different this season compared to last, but the offense is still great. They are fifth in scoring at 117.7 points per game, 12th in field goal percentage at 46.6%, and sixth in three-point percentage at 38.1%. Five different Warriors are averaging double digits, with Stephen Curry leading at 22.4 points per game. Andrew Wiggins and Buddy Hield are just behind him at 17.5 and 15.5 points, respectively. Curry also leads in assists at 6.5 per game this year. Curry is the engine for this team on offense and makes them go, but Buddy Hield and Andrew Wiggins are also key for them and what they can do on this side of the ball this season from a scoring standout and how well they can space their offense. They need all they can get from this offense because the Thunder are playing like the best defense in the NBA. They still have the firepower to pull this off, too.

The Warriors' defense has played well this year. They allow 109.9 points per game, 43.3% from the field, and 31.8% from behind the arc. Kevon Looney leads the way down low in rebounds at 7.7 per game. Three players are averaging at least one steal per game, with Curry at 1.6 per game. Finally, Draymond Green is the best shot blocker, averaging one per game. This defense can slow down the Thunder offense and make this game a slugfest. This defense is the key, and they can slow this team down, especially with some of the injuries the Thunder have.

Final Thunder-Warriors Prediction & Pick

The Thunder are the best team in the Western Conference, but this is a different beast. The Golden State Warriors are a tough team at home. These two defenses should take over the game and make this a grind of a game. The Thunder will also potentially miss Alex Caruso, which hurts the defense against Steph Curry. Expect the Warriors to win and cover at home against the Thunder.

Final Thunder-Warriors Prediction & Pick: Golden State Warriors +2.5 (-106)