Tiffany Stratton has gotten a lot of people's attention over the last few months. The NXT superstar has quickly proven that she is undoubtedly the future of the women's division in WWE. In the two short years she's been in the company, she's already won the NXT Women's Championship after winning a championship tournament.

At only 24 years old, it's impressive how talented the former gymnast is. Despite only being in WWE for a little over two years, she's become one of the most talked about up-and-coming superstars in NXT. She's put on more than a handful of incredible matches and has people talking about her being called up to the main roster very soon. Despite her little experience with wrestling before signing with WWE, she looks like a veteran when she steps into the ring.

In my opinion, Tiffany Stratton is too good for NXT and should be on the main roster immediately. I know it's crazy to think that a 24-year-old who's only been wrestling for a few years should be given such a big spotlight, but she's that good. She's rapidly improving each time we see her on television. At this rate, she'll be on the same level as some of the best superstars on the main roster in no time.

Not only do I notice the talent Tiffany Stratton has, but so have many other people, including Paul Heyman. While speaking with Fox News Digital, Heyman calls Stratton a “significant player” and says Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, and Bianca Belair should keep their eyes on her.

“Tiffany Stratton is someone that Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair and the main roster women better keep their eyes on because she’s another one who, if she continues on this path, is going to be a significant player in the future of this industry and leading the industry into the future,” Heyman said.

Paul Heyman also commented on her recent battle with Becky Lynch and how she carried herself. He was very impressed with her ability to stand toe-to-toe with “The Man.”

“I thought Tiffany Stratton not only held her own in the ring with Becky Lynch, I thought in the promos that she did with Becky Lynch she more than held her own as well. That’s no easy task for someone that hasn’t been on the main roster for a long time, let alone for any time. … Tiffany held her own in a very tense situation with Becky Lynch and looked great doing it. And it wasn’t because Becky Lynch knew how to carry her through the segment. It was because Tiffany knew how to present herself, and she did it quite well – very impressive.”

It'll be interesting to see what WWE does with Tiffany Stratton. Will they keep her down in NXT to continue working on her in-ring skills and character work, or will they call her up to the main roster? With the Royal Rumble a few months away, I believe that would be the perfect time to have her debut on the main roster. There's nothing wrong with staying on NXT, but Stratton has more than proven that she's ready to take the next step.

